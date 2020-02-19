The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has lost his Chief Security Officer, Mr Tony Iwelu, to electrocution.Iwelu, according to a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr Eric Ojiekwe, died on Monday in Kaduna when he was electrocuted by a shower rose at the Stone Edge Hotel, Kaduna, where they were lodged after an official assignment.Until his death, Iwelu was in charge of all issues relating to the minister’s security.The statement said the late Iwelu, who is from Delta State, would be greatly missed as friends and colleagues had been expressing shock since the incident took place.The statement said, “He left behind a young wife and three children; the eldest being about 14 years.“We painfully accept this divine reality and pray God to grant his gentle soul eternal rest.”