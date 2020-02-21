



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested Mukhtar Ishaq, Kano State Commissioner for Special Duties.





This was contained in statement on Friday by EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade.





Ishaq was arrested for allegedly diverting monies meant for Kano Municipal Local Government while he was Chairman of the said Local Government.





A petition against him stated that while he was Chairman, Kano Municipal, he allegedly diverted N76,000,000 meant for projects, development, and empowerment of the people.

EFCC quoted the petitioner as also alleging that the suspect ordered the deduction of N30,000 from the account of each council member without justification.





“The Commissioner is also alleged to have converted property of Kofar Nasarawa Primary School, Kano, into shops and sold same at the rate of N10,000,000 only per shop and diverted the money to personal use”, EFCC said.





The statement added that Ishaq would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.



