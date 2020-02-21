



Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls campaign group, has reacted to calls for her arrest and questioning by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.





Ohanaeze, on Thursday in a statement, accused Aisha of having information liable of endangering the life of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, following the release of a video circulated by her on social media.





The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization called on security agencies to arrest and question Aisha.





This is following Aisha’s statement on Twitter claiming that Amaechi and his convoy fled after kidnappers attacked passengers at Rigasa train station on Sunday night.

Aisha, reacting to the call for her arrest, dared those signing petitions to go ahead.





In a post on her Twitter page, she said, “I have read and heard the petition and report seeking my arrest and questioning over the train incident I reported which had Amaechi as a victim.





“Maybe an arrest will make my cheeks come down.





“The security circle knew about that attack, and they did not do anything about it.





“I’m repeating my earlier statement that I had two siblings on that train and a sister-in-law. They had beefed up security because the minister was there to scare the attackers, but that didn’t happen.



