The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State over their birthday celebration.





In a statement signed by its Chairman, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, in Abuja on Tuesday, the APC governors said they joined Nigerians to celebrate a special occasion with the celebrants, NAN reports.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined all Nigerians to celebrate the birthday of Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari. We celebrate this special occasion with you and His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.





“We wish to acknowledge and commend your motherly care to the nation.





“We particularly acknowledge your contributions to our successes through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country.





“As First Lady, you have inspired us to develop initiatives to ensure that the change we promised Nigerians remained a shining light of our administration,” Bagudu said.