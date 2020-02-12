Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has provided the latest update on the fitness level of some of his players that include; Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers clash against Sierra Leone in March.According to Rohr, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is the only significant injury concern ahead of Sierra Leone clash, while Moses and Ndidi will be fit in the next few days.“There is only one major injury concern and that is the goalkeeper, Uzoho due to the fact he has been out of action for the past couple of weeks,” Rohr told AOI Football.“Victor Osimhen will be better in a short period, while Omeruo has an injury on the head, Kalu, whom I saw, is already nursing a comeback this weekend.“As for Moses, we have to wait to know the extent of his situation, and for Ndidi, he is resting very well and will be fit very soon, and then we have a little injury for Etebo, but it’s not a big one.”Rohr’s men are in Group L with six points after defeating both Benin Republic and Lesotho in their opening two games.A victory against Sierra Leone will guarantee them a place at the tournament proper next year.