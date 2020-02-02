The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday visited President of the Living Faith World Outreach Centre, Bishop David Oyedepo.Adeboye met his long time ally in Cannanland, Ota, Ogun State, headquarters of the Winners Chapel.The visit came 24 hours after the United States Embassy in Nigeria allegedly denied Oyedepo visa.Adeboye shared a photo of him and Oyedepo with the following caption: “We are pressured in every way [hedged in], but not crushed; perplexed [unsure of finding a way out], but not driven to despair; hunted down and persecuted, but not deserted [to stand alone]; struck down, but never destroyed; always carrying around in the body the dying of Jesus, so that the [resurrection] life of Jesus also may be shown in our body.“For we who live are constantly [experiencing the threat of] being handed over to death for Jesus’ sake, so that the [resurrection] life of Jesus also may be evidenced in our mortal body [which is subject to death].”The Embassy, however, had denied the claim about the clericSimilarly, the church, in a statement by the Chairman, stated that Oyedepo still has a valid US visa and would not have applied for another one.The statement reads in part, “We wish to put it on record and categorically submit that this piece of information is not true. At no time was the Bishop denied a visa, nor did he create a scene at the US consulate in Lagos, as purported by some mainstream and online newspapers.“The Bishop renewed his visa, last year, without any initial denial or drama, or scene. The Bishop was not at the Embassy or Consulate yesterday or even anytime this year. Bishop has been in Canaanland all this week. The last time he applied for a visa, which was last year, he was issued without delay.”