



The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved Adamawa, Plateau, and Nasarawa as pilot states for the national livestock transformation plan (NLTP).





Dave Umahi, the chairman of the council’s sub-committee and governor of Ebonyi state, made this known to journalists at the end of the council’s meeting, on Thursday.





The council, presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo requested the states to submit their plans to access 80% funding for the project.





In September 2019, NEC had proposed a budget of N100 billion for the implementation of the NLTP.





The council had proposed that the federal government will bear 80% of the N100 billion, while participating states would support with the balance of N20 billion and land for the project.





Umahi said the approved states have been asked to submit their detailed programmes and how they intend to fund their 20% share of the project.





He said the states had submitted letters of intent and evidence of gazetted grazing reserves in their domains.





The NLTP plan was developed by states and adopted by NEC to address the farmer-herder crisis in the country.





Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s media aide, had explained that the plan should not be confused with RUGA, a plan which was suspended by the federal government following public outcry.





He said under the NLTP, states can determine the model which works best for them and work towards peace between farmers and herdsmen.





Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi state, had said the federal government plans to attract N2 trillion into the country’s economy through the livestock sector.



