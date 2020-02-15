Inspirational gospel singer, Tope Alabi has stated that though she is currently producing a movie, ‘The Weight’, it wouldn’t inhibit her music career.According to her: “Acting can never be my full-time career. It is just going to be once in a while. Music is my main career and that is the only thing I can do full time. Shooting a movie can’t stop my ministration. My music career is till Jesus comes”, she told Punch.Speaking on her roles in the movie production and what inspired the project, Alabi said, “I am producing and acting (in the movie). I played the role of a lady called Wuraola. On the inspiration behind the movie, whatever a child of God does must be inspired by the Holy Spirit. I felt God wanted me to shoot a Christian movie to win more souls to Christ because souls are perishing due to lack of knowledge. When God started giving me stories, I realised that it was a move for me to shoot a movie. The story is inspired by the Holy Spirit. He wants everybody to drop all their loads, so that he would give them rest.”