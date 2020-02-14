



Nigerian Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP Vice Presidential candidate during the 2019 general elections, Dr. Peter Obi, and Senator Victor Umeh, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have stormed St. Andrew Anglican Church, Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia Ibeku, venue of the church service for the repose of Late Eze Isreal Kanu and wife, Ugoeze Sally.





The Late Eze Kanu and wife were the parents of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra,I POB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.