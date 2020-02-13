



Founder and Leader of Fountain Gates Ministry, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, has shared his opinion about women who do not ask for money from their boyfriends.





According to him, a girlfriend who doesn’t ask for money from her man is a witch who is trying to kill her partner after one month. .

During a recent service at his church, he said: “A girlfriend who doesn’t take your money is a witch who is trying to kill you after one month. So, they are not looking for your money, they are looking for your life.

So, don’t be happy and say that you are dating a girl who doesn’t like money, who rather gives you money.

She is buying you to chew you. You are a cow, she is going to chew you and she is going to use you as ‘Kyinkyinga. You are walking suya.”