Socialite and club owner, Mike Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, has said a beautiful woman is not meant for just one man.The socialite made this known via his Instagram page.According to him: ”I don’t know who needs to hear this but… A Beautiful lady isn’t meant for only one man, so to keep one to yourself in this Lagos, You must be capable of doing what eleven men can do”.His statement has elicited different reactions from Nigerians on social media with many bashing him for making such a statement.Recall that Pretty Mike had stated in an interview that he could be with 20 naked women and not feel anything.“I always tell people that once one is sexually active, one wouldn’t be able to count how many people one has had sex with. I got deflowered when I was just 13 years old. I have been having sex for a long time, so for you to think I would be able to tell you how many people I have had sex with or even give a close figure, is almost impossible. I started having sex in the US and it was a thing of fun for us to be deflowered by older people; it was a trend.“People that talk about these things forget that I have a partnership in a strip club; so I see naked women all the time. I have got to a point where I could be with over 20 naked women in a room without feeling anything. Sex doesn’t just come that way.”