



China reported a record-breaking 97 deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll from coronavirus to 908.





Sunday was reported to be the deadliest day ever since the outbreak of the disease in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.





According to the BBC, a total of 40,171 people are currently infected while 187,518 are under observation, though the number of new cases recorded per day has stabilised.





While only two of the 908 deaths reported have been outside mainland China, the current death toll topples the 774 deaths recorded in early 2000 during the outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).





Coronavirus has been confirmed in Singapore, UK, Malaysia, Taiwan, Spain, Vietnam, Germany, UAE, France, Japan, with the World Health Organisation declaring a global emergency.





Other countries where cases of the disease have been reported are Thailand, Canada, Australia, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Cambodia, and the United States.





Earlier, Li Wenliang, a Chinese ophthalmologist who raised the alarm on the disease, was confirmed dead after contracting the virus while treating an infected patient.





China also recorded the youngest coronavirus patient when a 30-hour-old baby tested positive just a day after its infected mother was delivered of the child.





But Chinese data shows that about 3,281 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital, and that millions are returning to work, albeit on staggering schedules.



