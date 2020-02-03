The Chinese embassy in Nigeria says there are 60 Nigerians living in Wuhan, the Chinese city where coronavirus broke out.Zhou Pingjian, Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, said this while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday.He also said “there might be 40,000 or 50,000 Chinese nationals in Nigeria”, and that most of them are in Lagos.Lai Mohammed, minister of information, had said there were 16 Nigerians in Wuhan, and that they were not willing to return.But Pingjian said contrary to reports, Nigerians in that part of his country are 60, and that they are all adhering to the advisory issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).“According to our check with your embassy (in China), there are 60, not 16 Nigerians, that are in Wuhan now. Your embassy has maintained regular communication with them. At this moment, no one risks much movements,” he said.The ambassador said the Chinese government are taking relevant steps to contain the virus and keep residents safe.“We give the health of the Chinese citizens and foreign nationals including our Nigerian friends equal treatment,” he said.“Nigeria has taken measures more than as required in emergencies and that is commendable. And there is no Chinese national in Nigeria that is affected by the virus.”Asked about measures taken to ensure there is no case of the virus imported from China, Pingjian said the embassy is asking Chinese nationals to follow the travel advisory issued by the World Health Organisation.“For the Chinese nationals who went back home for the festivals, apparently, they wish to get back home as scheduled,” he said.“But I can tell you, not only for Nigeria, even those from other countries, are reconsidering their plans especially if it is not so urgent so as to reduce the risk involved.“But if it is necessary to travel, once they follow the travel advisory, we still feel it is normal for people to travel beyond the borders.”