



A 30-year-old woman, Zainab Abu of Makwalla community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State gave birth to a set of quadruplets in the village without going for any antenatal care or medical check-up.





According to the mother of 12, lack of facilities and the distance barrier coupled with inadequate transportation facilities in the village culminated to her inability to attend hospital throughout her pregnancy period.





She confessed, “l have been giving birth to multiple number of twins in the village without going for any medical diagnosis, or see a doctor. This time around wasn’t an exception when l gave birth to these children without attending any hospital because of the challenges we are going through in the village.”





Zainab further confessed that throughout her life as a housewife, she has never attended any antenatal or has been counseled on child spacing due to the distance of their village to any available medical centre nearest to their residence.





She explained that she has been giving birth to multiple of twins, stressing that this is the first time she has given birth to quadruplets.





Zainab explained, “I have gone through serious pains, stress, and indeed it’s not really easy giving birth to four kids at a time in the village without any modern medical support. I thank God for helping me to have given birth to these children safely.





“I always used traditional medicine and other drugs from local drugs vendors in the village whenever l felt pains in my body.





“I also chose to give birth in the village for fear of using the canoe to cross the river and thereafter use motorcycle for a long distance before getting any modern medical facility. The pain involved and the fear of the unknown always make some of us in the village to take the risk of giving birth in the village.”





The husband to Zainab, Mallam Mohammed Kabiru, recall the excruciating pain his wife went through before giving birth to the quadruplets, stressing that many women in the community go through similar situations before giving birth to their children.





Mallam Kabiru explained that his wife has given birth to 12 children besides those that have died due to poor accessibility of modern medical treatment and appealed to the Kaduna state government to make a Primary Health Care available in the community to arrest the health challenges they have gone through in the community.