The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State has said its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is qualified to be the president of Nigeria in 2023.





Giving reasons, the party said Tinubu’s commitment, resourcefulness and pedigree put him in good stead to lead Nigeria.





The newly-elected Secretary of State Party, Lanre Ogunyemi (Secretary) said this during a press briefing in Lagos to unveil newly elected executives.





Ogunyemi, speaking on Tinubu’s rumored presidential ambition, said the former governor has a right to aspire to be president in 2023 whether he has informed the party or not.

The Party’s secretary added that it was left to Nigerians to accept him when the time comes.





Ogunyemi said, “Tinubu has all it takes to lead this country and he has all the fundamental rights as a Nigerian to aspire.





“It’s now left for Nigerians to accept or not. It’s now left for the party to decide who they want as the presidential candidate come 2023.





“Whether he has briefed us or not on his aspiration, whether he is expressing any body language, whether people are against it or not, we are sure that he has everything to lead this nation.”



