Prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains met in Lagos on Thursday for return of peace to the state chapter of the party.Emerging from the closed-door parley, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde said the party’s leaders met to resolve some issues, and made some progresses in their assignment.The meeting, which was held on Lugard Street in Ikoyi with former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Bode George, was also attended by former Delta State Governor James Ibori, former Lagos State Deputy Governor Kofoworola Buknor-Akerele, Dr. Remi Akitoye, Dr. Adegbola Dominic, among others.Makinde said the party would work towards attaining peace in Lagos PDP, adding that the state was crucial to the party.The governor expressed satisfaction with the outcome of its parley, saying it amounted to putting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on notice of the surprises awaiting it in 2023.He added that reconciliation talks were in progress to bring in all factions of the party to forget their grouse.“We were able to resolve some issues. It is pertinent to say the party has made some progress,” Makinde said.“You don’t jump the gun. It is one step after the other; it is one step at a time. Why we’ve come here is to make our party work better. The PDP in Lagos State is sacrosanct. It is like we are putting APC on notice that they need to be informed of what is coming to them in Lagos State.”George expressed satisfaction with what the party accomplished at the meeting.The PDP chieftain said the party resolved to forget animosity, despite the differences among its stakeholders.According to him, the party chieftains spoke brilliantly and proffered solutions to the challenges they were facing in the state.He noted that the PDP leadership would need the kind of wisdom applied to the two women claiming ownership of same baby to resolve the matters on the ground.“We have the solution that we have all agreed on. Unless you want to deceive yourself, there will always be issues. But it will take the grace of the Almighty for you to be able to resolve whatever differences we have. And we spoke brilliantly; they spoke and we proffered solutions. We would come out and accept so that we can work together,” he said.