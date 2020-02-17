



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday, said there will be no extension of registration after Monday, February 17.





It also disclosed that nearly 2 million prospective candidates have registered for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the highest ever.





“There will be no extension for the registration of candidates for both the UTME and the Direct Entry (DE) as being speculated in some quarters”, Fabian Benjamin, Head of Media and Information, told NAN





“Registration for this year’s examination ends by 12 midnight of Feb. 17, and that will be it for this year.

“The board is pleased with the way the exercise has gone so far and with this, we have registered over 1.9 million candidates.





“This figure is the highest that the board has ever recorded in the history of its examination.





“We are happy that we keep improving every day in a bid to ensure effective management of our operations,” he stated.





The spokesman added that a total of 669 out of the 747 centres across the country will be used for the conduct of the computer-based test (CBT).





“One of the purposes of the mock examination is to test-run the facilities in these centres. Anyone of them that falls short of standard will automatically be delisted,” he said.



