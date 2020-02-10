



The secret sauce behind a long-lasting marriage is love. So how can you tell if your husband still loves you? The most obvious sign would be if it comes out of his mouth. But while not all men utter those four in-demand words, there are more subtle cues and signs your husband loves you deeply.





If you’re worried that your husband has lost the fire and passion in his eyes whenever he looks at you, then don’t worry. Men aren’t great at showing their emotions on the best of days. But it doesn’t mean he’s fallen out of love. Here are some true signs he loves you that you might have missed.





10 signs your husband loves you deeply





He answers your texts immediately





Everyone’s glued to their phones. So it means a lot if he’s replying to your texts immediately, instead of leaving you blue-ticked.





There are a lot of things that distract us. So when he responds to your texts seconds after you hit send, it means he puts you as a priority.





Also, take note he might keep conversations running as long as possible. This is a great sign since communication is key to a healthy marriage.





He surprises you often





Your spouse might drop into your workplace with lunch from your favourite restaurant. Maybe you’ll find flowers at home with a small note. Whether it’s a big or small gesture, it shows he’s been thinking about you recently – a lot!





You can take this as a sign he loves you deeply. Even if he buys gifts that don’t tickle your fancy, he’s willing to improve as a person and learn more about you.





He never overlooks any conversations





It’s great if you are talking a lot. But it’s easy to forget information when you talk a lot.





On the other hand, you know he really paid attention when he follows up on conversations, even if it seemed trivial in retrospect.





When he is silent and listening to every word you say, this is one of the signs your husband loves you deeply.





For example, you told him you had a bad day and mentioned it earlier in the week. He’ll bring it back up and ask how you’re feeling in relation to whatever spoilt your mood. It means you’re always on his mind and he wants the best for you.





He does things your way





Men can be particularly stubborn. So when he lets you choose where to go for date nights, this means a lot more than you might think.





Your husband definitely has his preferences. Instead of putting himself first, he compromises and lets you have your choice.





It’s a true sign of love and a good understanding of the give-and-take nature of good relationships.





He never forgets important dates





It can be hard tracking all the important dates throughout the year. But if your husband never forgets your anniversary, it’s definitely a sign of commitment and true love.





It’s especially impressive if you don’t have to keep reminding him! Without using words, your husband definitely loves you if he can does this.





He pays attention to you





“Oh, your haircut looks really good on you!”





Your husband can be oblivious to your fashion choices. But when he takes note and pays compliments over your looks, it means he actually takes notice when things change about you.





But one of the true signs he loves you is when he loves you no matter how you look.





He maintains eye contact





Your husband’s body language are subtle signs of how much he loves you.





Instead of looking at his phone, he’s staring at you and taking you all in. In fact, research indicates couples who maintain eye contact over 75 per cent when in each other’s company are really in love.





Basically, he really loves you and enjoys being around you.





He’s quick to say sorry





In all marriages, husbands and wives will butt heads. But when your husband takes the first step to say sorry, it means he puts you first over being right.





It’s tempting to storm off after a bitter shouting match and not talk to each other for ages. When he’s quick to apologise, it means he values communicating with you and can’t bear to see you upset for much longer.





Refers to “we” instead of just “I”





Whenever you both go to a social event, does he talk about you and him as separate entities, or as “we”?





It’s a subtle but important sign that he deeply loves you. He chooses to use “we” because he wants people to know he loves you and wants to spend the rest of his life journeying with you.





He maintains physical intimacy





Physical attraction probably played a part in you getting together in the first place. But when he initiates hugs or gently caresses you at every chance he has, it means he can’t get enough of you.





Maintaining physical intimacy is a surefire hint that he’s still madly in love with you.





This article was first published on AfricaParent.com