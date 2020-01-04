/ / World War III: France, Germany declare position on General Soleimani’s killing by US





Germany and France have joined other world leaders in reaction to the killing of Iranian top military leader, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the US government.





Maj.-Gen. Soleimani, Commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, was killed in a US airstrike on his convoy at Baghdad airport on Friday rising the tension of another World War.





Chancellor Angela Merkel, through her Spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer urged restraint and de-escalation.





“We are at a dangerous point of escalation. It is now important through prudence and restraint to contribute to de-escalation,” Demmer said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Also speaking Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the aim now was to prevent further escalation across the Middle East.





“We are making use of our diplomatic channels to Iran and to other states in the region,” he said.





“Since this morning we have been in close contact with our British and French partners and with other European countries on how we can best work to calm the situation.”





Also reacting, France said its priority is to stabilise the Middle East.





French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin spoke to RTL radio.





“What is happening is what we feared: Tensions between the United States and Iran are increasing,” Montchalin said. “The priority is to stabilise the region.”





“We have woken up to a more dangerous world,” Montchalin added, saying French President Emmanuel Macron would consult soon with “players in the region.”



