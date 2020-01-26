



The Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), have announced the arrest of Zainab Usman, wife of a Boko Haram/ISWAP leader.





The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement on Sunday, made the announcement in an update on the war against Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists.





He disclosed that Joint Tactical Team deployed to Borno and Yobe States apprehended Zainab, a Boko Haram female recruiter, “at Modu Sulemri area of Abujan Talakawa Ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council”.





He added that “preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a wife of Alai Usman, a high profile ISWAP Province logistics supplier”.

According to him, the suspect is believed to be in contact with other high profile Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders, helping them to recruit young fighters.





The statement added that troops of 212 Battalion deployed in Auno, Kaga LGA of Borno State in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force, recently arrested one Mallam Ahmed Yakuba, a high profile Islamic State West Africa Province informant at a location south of Auno Village.





“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was born in Niger Republic, grew up in Sudan and has been in Nigeria for the past 15 years.





“However, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a spy for ISWAP criminals on a mission to spy on troops’ location in Auno and other locations along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road”.





The United Nations (UN) recently raised alarm that Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters now mount roadblocks on the axis.







