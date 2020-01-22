Kelechi Iheanacho has predicted a ‘difficult’ encounter for Leicester City when they take on West Ham United on Wednesday.Brendan Rodgers’ men have suffered back-to-back losses in their previous two fixtures, with their last league victory coming against Newcastle United on New Year’s Day.West Ham, on their part, are also struggling to secure maximum points in the Premier League with their last win dating back to January 1 against Bournemouth, and they have picked up just a point in their last two matches.Despite their recent poor run of results, Iheanacho thinks Wednesday’s game would be tough following David Moyes’ return to the London Stadium.In the Premier League when there’s a change of manager you will see they are different from the previous one,” the Nigeria forward told LCFC TV.“It’s always going to be difficult with a team that changed their manager, always going to be a difficult one.“And in the Premier League this season every game is hard. It’s going to be a tough one because they’ve become stronger, they are just like a proper team now.