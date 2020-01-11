The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has explained that the country’s apex football body decided to stay away from Ex-Super Eagles striker, Isaac Promise’s final funeral rites because it was most concerned with the safety and well–being of his immediate family.NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire said this in a statement posted on NFF’s official website on Friday.Promise, who last played for Austin Bold FC, passed away at the age of 31 on October 2, 2019.The ex-Genclerbirligi and Trabzonspor striker was buried on Thursday, January 9 with no single NFF official present.The statement read: “The NFF has been in regular contact with and has offered support to late Isaac Promise’s wife and children. When the player died in the United States of America, the NFF immediately contacted the club and we were assured of the responsibilities of the club, which included flying his remains to Nigeria.“However, some of his siblings outrightly expected the NFF to foot the entire bill of his burial, which we told them was not possible. The NFF offered to foot part of the bill for the burial but from that moment, they were not happy with the Federation.”“We know what we have done and still ready to do for the immediate family without joining in the debate going on in sections of the media.“The NFF President has approved a sum of money to be paid to the immediate family and that money will be sent to his wife in the next few days,” the statement added.Promise captained the Flying Eagles to the final of 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup in the Netherlands and to the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.He made his Super Eagles debut in 2009.