



U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo on Tuesday reiterated the importance of Nigeria’s entrepreneurs to the continued growth of economies in the West African sub-region and the prosperity of the continent.





She spoke in Lagos on Tuesday at a capacity-building seminar.





Ms. Pierangelo noted that population trends in Africa’s largest economy will not only mean that Nigeria could become the world’s third most populous country by 2050, but events in the country could have wide-ranging global repercussions going forward.





“If Nigeria is successful, its extremely young population will represent a tremendous source of productive labour and an extremely attractive market for a variety of products and services. Its success will be Africa’s success and the world will also benefit from the creativity and resourcefulness of its people.

“That is why the government of the United States cares so deeply about supporting entrepreneurship in Nigeria. Right now, according to sources, small to medium-sized enterprises run by entrepreneurs create about eighty –five per cent of all jobs in this country.





“We are therefore committed to working with you and our local partners, including the Tony Elumelu Foundation, to help you maximize opportunities to use your drive and skills to create a better Nigeria for all of us,” she added.





The seminar also included a presentation on “Globalization and Nigeria” by John Doggett, a Senior Lecturer at the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin.