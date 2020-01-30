



A Nigerian legal practitioner, Chidi Ogudu has advised men to ensure they allow their fiancee to catch them cheating at least twice before they decided to marry her.





In a Facebook post shared, Chidi Ogudu stated that doing so will enable men know the tolerance level the woman they are planning to get married to.





He shared:





“Before you marry any woman, allow her to catch you cheating at least twice. That way you can be sure of her tolerance level and emotional maturity. That way you can be very sure if she has the fear of God and spirit of forgiveness. Real love is all about forgiveness”.





This is coming just hours after Pastor Adeboye advised couples on ways to ensure their marriage doesn’t crash.





“What is a married woman doing on the phone with another man for countless minutes? Why would a married man be spending so much time with another man’s wife? Why would you prefer to discuss intimate issues with your “friend” of the opposite sex instead of your God-given spouse? Oh, you may say “I am not doing anything with the fellow; we are just friends.” That is exactly where it starts from. The devil knows you are a Christian and would not fall for someone just like that”, he said.