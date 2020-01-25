Wife of beheaded Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi, has reacted to the killing of her husband by Boko Haram insurgents.Mrs. Andimi said she was happy that her husband did not deny Jesus before he was beheaded by the insurgents.Speaking with Channels Television, Mrs. Andimi also expressed delight that her husband was with God.The widow appealed to the federal government to flush out Boko Haram from Sambisa forest and the country.She said: “Different thoughts passed through my mind especially I never saw a situation where my husband will be abducted and taken to another place for twenty days.“But I thank God Almighty because my husband did not deny Jesus Christ. he is now with God.“I will call on the government to do its best in solving this problem of insecurity so that it does not happen to others just as it happened to me.“We have a very serious problem in this country because our villages and towns are insecure and people are suffering. Honestly, the way I find myself today us beyond me.“I appeal to the government to do something about this forest where they detain those abducted, even if it will involve getting assistance from other countries, please let them do that and clear this forest to please so that we can have peace here.“This country is in bad shape right now because of insecurity.“We can no longer go to farm; my younger brother was slaughtered on his farm some years ago. He left behind a wife and four children and my late husband is the one taking care of them and now they abducted and killed him. We pray for God’s intervention in this country.”