Versatile actress, Mercy Johnson has revealed why she can’t play romantic roles in movies.The talented damsel made this known in a chat with Goldmyne TV.“When I do that, what would the younger girls do? When you grow past a certain level, you try to go ahead and do better. For me, you don’t need people to tell you what’s right or wrong,” she said.“Age is telling on me. I’ve grown past that level, I’m answerable to too many people: my husband, my kids. I hate to embarrass them in any way. My daughter is growing.“She gets hold of my phone sometimes, begins to google, and goes like, ‘Mum, my friends said…’ And they’re very inquisitive.“I don’t think it’s (playing nude scenes) something I want to do to make my kids question me in any way or have something in their mind that they want to ask and they can’t.“My sense of maturity is better, my judgments are better. Some of the errors I made in the past are things that I wouldn’t do now. Some choices I made back then I wouldn’t make now.”TheNewsGuru recalls that Johnson and her hubby in December 2019 disclosed that they are expecting their fourth child.In her words: “We’re having a baby. I’ve always wanted 4 kids…. always. However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby making business,” she wrote, accompanied with a picture of herself and her husband.“So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way.“I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed. I get so emotional easily, in fact right now I’ve started crying from joy again.“I’m sharing this with you my family for life, hanging on since day 1, growing with my family and I and always showing all the love. I love you all right back. Baby Okojie 2020 getting ready. God bless you all!!”