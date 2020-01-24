The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi, on Thursday, attended the National Economic Council (NEC).Sanusi fielded questions from newsmen and said he was at the meeting President by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to make a presentation to NEC on behalf of the Nutrition Council of Nigeria.Sanusi said the presentation was aimed at drawing the attention of the governors to emergency Nigeria was facing on nutrition.“The seriousness of the nutrition problem is basically responsible for 53 per cent of the infant mortality problem we have in Nigeria.“The very high rate of malnutrition among children and women and the need to set up structures and have proper funding and enlightenment and awareness to address these problems and the reception was very positive.“The governors recognised the seriousness of these problems; many of them have seen the numbers; they are alarming,’’ he said.The monarch said that members of the council had committed to prioritising the problem in their budgets and in their policies, NAN reports.