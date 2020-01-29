



Pastor Enoch Adeboye of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has revealed why he asked his son to sack his secretary.





Adeboye who was advising married couples on how to preserve their marriage on Twitter said it was sad that many married people are still having crushes with persons apart from their spouses.





The founder, winners chapel said he advised his son to sack his secretary because he became too fond of her and was always excited to see her at work.





Adeboye said, ”One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again.

”I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.”





”Oh, you may say “I am not doing anything with the fellow; we are just friends.” That is exactly where it starts from. The devil knows you are a Christian and would not fall for someone just like that.





”So, he makes you become good friends with the fellow and before you know it, you would have fallen. May you not fall for any strategy of the devil in the mighty name of Jesus. If you have any friends that you talk to more than your spouse, break that friendship now.





”Spend more time with your spouse and make him/her your confidant. Exchange compliments. The reason many people have crushes outside their marriage is mostly due to a distance between the couple.





”They no longer communicate as they used to. When they talk, it is only on serious issues about the children or other family needs, instead of talking/gisting about just anything as they used to in the early days of their marriage.





”They no longer go out to fun places or take walks together except they are going for family functions. If there is no distance between yourself and your spouse, no crush can come between you.





CRUSH THAT CRUSH the man of God advised