



The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has revealed why Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was sacked by the Supreme Court.





Mbaka prophecy came to pass after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and declared Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.





Delivering the judgment, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun said 236,000 votes due to Uzodinma and APC from 318 polling units were wrongly excluded and should be added.





But speaking on Tuesday, the cleric who received knocks for his prophecy said God took the glory from Ihedioha because he was surrounded by people who did not want him to work.





He said, “God took the glory away from Ihedioha because he was surrounded by people who don’t want him to work.





“I have always praised Ebonyi and Enugu governors because they are doing well. They are both in PDP. I’m not a politician and my ministry is about the Holy Spirit in line with Catholic doctrines.”





Mbaka further stated that Governor Uzodinma will transform Imo State in two years, adding that the Holy Spirit directed him to seek for Hope to announce to him that God wants to use him to rebuild the state.





”Gov Uzodinma will cover all that Ohakim, Okorocha and Ihedioha did in just two years and Imolites will be awed within two years of his administration.





”Those accusing him of being partisan are yet to understand how the Holy Spirit works.”