/ / Who ordained you? Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo slams Pastor for saying 'you’re a thief if you play church instruments and collect money'

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has called out UK-based Pastor, David Antwi for saying intrumentalists who take money after playing in churches are thieves.





The founder and General Overseer of Kharis Church in the United Kingdom also described such instrumentalists as Satan's cousins.





Reacting to the comment, Sammie Okposo stated that it is wrong on all levels. The gospel singer who noted that some instrumentalists serve as volunteers in their home churches, stated that the ones who opt to get paid for playing church instruments on full time basis, do so as their main source of livelihood should be paid. Sammie Okposo also wondered who ordained the UK-based preacher.





He wrote;

Who is this oh my goodness oh my God who is this please which church is this who is this pastor why why why how can you be making such uninformed and misguided statements????

i dont know who you are

and i dont know what you said before and after this clip

but this clip right here is wrong on every level





i have no personal beef with you im not against you

im against this statement and the mindset behind it

some muscians serve as volunteers in thier home churches but the ones who decide that they want to get paid cos they do it full time as their main source of lively hood should be paid

why are you insulting and publicly shaming professional musicians who work in church and earn a living with their skill calling them thieves????and they are satan's first cousin???





please sir what bible school did you attend that you were taught what you are saying?

who ordained you???

which bible verse/verses can you use to back up what you are saying?

ok lets just assume this your theory is correct you that preach in church and collect church money,honourarium,love offering etc"WHAT ARE YOU"???

Smmmmmmmmmhhhhhhhhhhhhhh











