



Where is your hijab? Nigerians on the social media have teased Khadija Yusra, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi’s daughter and called out Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) after a photograph emerged in which she is shown having a handshake with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Kano.





In the photograph, the Emir appears to introduce his beautiful daughter to Osinbajo who was on a visit to Kano on Monday. She wears a simple scarf on her hair and she does not wear the hand socks, common with Muslim ladies, who want to avoid shaking men’s hands.





“Why is the Revered daughter of the GREAT EMIR OF KANO holding so tightly to an ‘infidel?’

On top of that, she’s not wearing hijab to cover that sexy neck of hers. This is unacceptable

MURIC where at thou?”, shoots a Nigerian commenter on the social media platform, Nairaland.





“MURIC the emir’s daughter is not putting on a hijab and she is shaking not just a man but a pastor is it not haram for a woman to shake a man in Islam. There is even sharia law in Kano state o… This is unacceptable”, another Nigerian identified as “Vicdom’, writes with a sting of sarcasm.

“That handshake is golden to her and any ELEHA(one in harem) will go any length to have it”, writes yet another commenter, who shows some empathy to Khadijah.





Khadija in 2018 graduated from the American University of France, with a degree in journalism and creative writing. She also bagged departmental honours in creative writing. Emir Sanusi was at the graduation ceremony.





Khadija is no stranger to some public controversy. In 2015, she blasted blogger Linda Ikeji for publishing her photograph and accused her of violating her privacy.