



Residents of Owerri, the Imo state capital, swarmed around Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s car, as he arrived for Senator Hope Uzodinma’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.





Mbaka was one of the guests at the event held at the Imo State Government House.





The crowd continued to hail Mbaka over his ‘prophecy’ which had come to pass.





The controversial cleric predicted that Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will take over from Emeka Ihedioha as Imo Governor in 2020.

His prophecy came to pass on Tuesday, as the Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha and declared Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.





Other guests included the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of the State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and governorship candidate of APGA in the 2019 governorship election, Ifeanyi Ararume.





Several APC chieftains, including APC National Vice Chairman, Emma Eneukwu, APC National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, the Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly Chiji, as well as Ahmed Gulak and Andy Uba, were also in attendance.





Uzodinma and his deputy, Professor Placid Njoku, were sworn in by the Chief Justice of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi.