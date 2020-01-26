



Nigeria’s security services in negotiations with Boko Haram for the freedom of Leah Sharibu, knew she was pregnant since last year.





PR Nigeria, in a report today claimed that the security agencies were aware of her condition and that she was impregnated by a Boko Haram commander as they worked towards her safe release from the custody of the terrorists.





Against the narrative that the Dapchi schoolgirl abducted in February 2018 from her school, along with 110 other girls, was raped and forced to convert into Islam, PR Nigeria claimed Leah was not forcefully converted to a sex slave but wooed by one of top Boko Haram members.





“Leah, the sole Christian among the initially abducted 110 students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College Dapchi, Yobe State, was ‘hypnotized’ by the ‘warm reception’ and ‘friendly manner’ she was being treated by the BH members who kept her in hostage”, it said, quoting anonymous sources.

“The insurgents and their commanders have since devised a clever, deceptive and persuasive way to entice and woo girls and women whom they love and separate them from those confined to forced labour and sex-slavery after their abduction.





“Leah Sharibu was not coaxed(sic) or forced to renounce her faith. According to the information we gathered she willingly accepted the man and converted. She was not raped serially by anyone but willingly submitted herself to one of the insurgents through enticement.”



