



The Ondo State Government has reiterated its commitment towards harnessing the potentials within the world of Cannabis Sativa commonly known as Indian Hemp.This was disclosed on Monday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo while featuring on a breakfast programme on Channels Television.Akeredolu had urged the Federal Government to focus on the medicinal cannabis industry as part of measures to diversify the country’s economy.According to the commissioner, Ondo State is still very much interested in tapping into the Indian Hemp multi-billion dollar industry for economic benefits.He added that the socioeconomic aspect of the plant which is currently illegal in the country should be overlooked, stressing that the medicinal business aspect of it must be given consideration.Ojogo maintained that other African countries have started mining huge profits from the export of marijuana which he advised that the country must not be left out.Akeredolu who spoke during his trip to Thailand alongside the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Rtd. Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah for Medicinal Cannabis Extract Development Program had stated that the multi-billion dollar industry if harnessed, will help to create thousands of jobs for youths.However, the governor’s stance on marijuana had generated varying reactions from various quarters.