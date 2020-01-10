The police say they are investigating a video in which an alleged officer is seen extorting commuters using a point of sale (POS) machine.





In the 44 seconds video shared by a Twitter user @MarshallKacy, a man can be heard arguing with the officer that he would not make his ATM card available.





Reacting to the video on Friday, the police, through its verified Twitter handle @policeNG, said they have commenced investigation “to unravel the authenticity of the video”.





They asked any person with useful information to reach out to them and assist in the investigation.

“The @policeNG has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of persons captured in the viral video where some persons in police uniform were captured, allegedly with POS machine and demanding ATM card from a member of the public,” the police said.

“Members of the public with relevant information that could assist police investigators are enjoined to kindly DM @policeNG or furnish same via any of our confidential channels e.g ressforabuja@police.gov.ng





“The IGP condemns all acts of corruption by public servants, particularly police officers and is committed to bringing to book any officer found wanting in this regard.”



