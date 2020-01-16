The Lagos state government says the statue of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, late Afrobeat legend, pulled down from Allen roundabout in Ikeja, will be re-erected in Opebi-Toyin axis of the state capital.There had been different reactions to the removal of the statues of both Fela and Obafemi Awolowo, a Nigerian nationalist and statesman, at Allen roundabout.Speaking with journalists on Thursday, Frederick Oladeinde, commissioner for transportation, said some people were being mischievous about the action of the government.He said the artworks were removed based on the need to carry out junction improvements in the location.The commissioner said the state government consulted Fela’s family before taking down the artwork.“The Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, in a bid to finding a lasting solution to traffic gridlocks in the State, identified about sixty congestion points and have started work to improve traffic experience in five major locations,” he said.“We are in the process of erecting the beautiful work of art, depicting Fela Anikulapo-Kuti at the Opebi-Toyin street junction. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is also working on a befitting location to erect the old Obafemi Awolowo statue.”Fela’s statue was inaugurated two years ago by Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of the state.