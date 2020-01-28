



Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the upper legislative chamber will “vigorously” pursue the implementation of community policing.Lawan said this on Tuesday in an address to welcome back his colleagues from a six-week recess.The senate president said community policing could tackle the growing spate of killings and kidnappings across Nigeria.“The senate is going to pursue the implementation of community policing vigorously. To this end, the police authorities will be invited to brief and update the senate on the progress made so far,” he said.“There is urgent need for paradigm shift and reform of the architecture and structure of our security systems. Equally important is the citizen participation, and collaboration in providing security.“In this regard, the senate will engage the executive arm of government to discuss the implementation of the recently launched National Security Strategy (NSS) 2019.“For a long time, major stakeholders in the security of our nation and police authorities appear to achieve consensus on the necessity of introduction of community policing in the country.”The senate president said there is still much to be done to make the agricultural sector perform optimally.“No doubt, the agricultural sector is critical for the diversification of the economy of Nigeria, as we can create jobs, create wealth, earn foreign exchange and ensure food security,” he said.“We, therefore, should ensure the restoration of the viability of this sector in order to utilize the abundant potentials and opportunities it offers.”Lawan’s comment comes weeks after there is controversy over the establishment of a regional security outfit in the south-west.