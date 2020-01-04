/ / We won’t rush withdrawal of military from troubled spots -Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that withdrawal of the military from troubled spots will not be done in a manner that will expose communities to more risks of attacks.





Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.





He said the president gave the assurance while reacting to concerns and appeals from governors and community leaders over the proposed withdrawal of the military from the affected communities.





According to him, the withdrawals will be gradual and carefully planned, not abrupt or arbitrary to jeopardise the success already recorded by the military.

He urged Nigerians, especially public affairs analysts, to carefully study the statement following a security council meeting with service chiefs that the withdrawal of troops will be done after an “assessment” to determine areas where peace had returned to enable civil authorities assume full control.





“You don’t need to worry. We will not expose our people and their communities to harm or danger. The withdrawal is to allow the military focus on its primary duty of defending the nation against external aggression. It is the duty of the police to handle internal security since Nigeria is not at war,” Shehu quoted Buhari to have said.





“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will support the police to provide internal security. When it is time to withdraw, nothing will be rushed.”



