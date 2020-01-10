



The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has acknowledged that America did not know “precisely” when or where attacks allegedly being planned by the assassinated Iranian army chief, Qassem Soleimani, would take place.





“There is no doubt that there were a series of imminent attacks that were being plotted by Qassem Soleimani,” Pompeo said in a Fox News interview that aired on Thursday.





“We don’t know precisely when, and we don’t know precisely where, but it was real,” he added.





President Donald Trump has come under fire for his decision to assassinate Soleimani without consulting Congress.

Trump administration, however, insisted it did not need to consult Congress before the strike because of the “imminent threat” US forces faced.





Soleimani, who was the Commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, was killed in a US airstrike on his convoy at Baghdad airport last week rising the tension of another World War.





The airstrike, which was an order from US President Donald Trump, has since generated a lot of controversies and reactions from world leaders.





On Wednesday, Iran launched over 15 missiles on US targets in Iraq in retaliation to the death of Qassem Soleimani, who was buried on Tuesday.