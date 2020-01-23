About seven people were reportedly killed during a violent clash between two rival cults in the Ijede area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, on Wednesday, that the KK and Eiye confraternities were involved in the clash.Elkana said the command immediately responded and arrested 10 suspects.He explained that the fracas, leading to deaths, started when an argument ensued between two members of the groups, with one of the fighters stabbed.The police spokesman said the gang, whose member was stabbed, believing him to be dead, launched a retaliatory attack on members of the rival group.He said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumisu, immediately called for an emergency meeting and summoned the Area Commander, Divisional Police Officers and the tactical commanders where the incident occurred.According to him, the police chief also deployed the Special Strike Force men to arrest the cultists and deal with the situation.Reacting to the development, the Chairman, Ijede Local Council Development Area, Mr Fatiu Salisu, said the clash started on Monday when a man was reportedly stabbed with a bottle and was rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital.Salisu said the man was rejected due to the nature of his injuries and he was later referred to a teaching hospital, where he was attended to.According to him, members of his group thought that he had died, and thereafter embarked on a revenge mission in the community.He stated, “I was at a meeting in Ikeja when I was called that a member of the Eiye Confraternity had been stabbed, and when I came, I saw one corpse at the roundabout.”