/ / VIDEOS: Nigerian Muslim lady narrates how she was sent home from work in US for wearing hijab

A US-based Nigerian Muslim lady, Folake Adebola took to Twitter to narrate how she got sent home from her job in Fort Worth, Dallas, for wearing a hijab.





The 22-year-old Nigerian lady who revealed that she converted to Islam in August 2019 just before she started working at Chicken Express restaurant in October 2019, said the day she was sent home was the first time she wore the hijab to work.

Adebola disclosed that she clearly told her employer she was a Muslim before she was employed. The Nigerian lady who shared a short video of her being confronted by her boss while she pleaded with him saying "It's part of my religion... I felt like if I work here y'all could be able to (accomodate) my religion", revealed that her boss sees things differently as he said that the traditional Muslim headress is "a different thing" and part of her "personal life out there". According to him, it has "nothing to do with religion".





I converted to Islam not too long ago and I started wearing my hijab, I went to work today and was kicked out because my hijab was not apart the “ dress code” apparently and I wasn’t allowed to wear it. Don’t come to the chicken express in Fort Worth!! pic.twitter.com/xiulAEJS8y December 30, 2019