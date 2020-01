/ / VIDEOS: Nigerian Muslim lady narrates how she was sent home from work in US for wearing hijab

The 22-year-old Nigerian lady who revealed that she converted to Islam in August 2019 just before she started working at Chicken Express restaurant in October 2019, said the day she was sent home was the first time she wore the hijab to work.

Adebola disclosed that she clearly told her employer she was a Muslim before she was employed. The Nigerian lady who shared a short video of her being confronted by her boss while she pleaded with him saying "It's part of my religion... I felt like if I work here y'all could be able to (accomodate) my religion", revealed that her boss sees things differently as he said that the traditional Muslim headress is "a different thing" and part of her "personal life out there". According to him, it has "nothing to do with religion".