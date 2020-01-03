/ / VIDEO: ‘They can’t do anything’ — Nigerian cadets park in the middle of an expressway in Lagos, dare civilians to confront them

Some cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy caused gridlock on an expressway and insulted motorists in a video trending on social media.





It is not clear where the incident happened, but in the video shared by The Herald, the cadet who did the recording could be heard raining invective on the motorists.





“They cannot do anything. Their father. They cannot do anything. They can only wait… where is she, where is she? Something, something, something like that. Mu je (let’s go). Who is that bastard honking, are you a bastard? Your father,” he said.



