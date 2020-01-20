



The planned protest by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced in Abuja with the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi leading other party chieftains.





The protest tagged #SaveOurJudiciary was called to show displeasure over the Supreme Court’s judgement that nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the Imo State Governor.





As at the time of filing this report, the protesters are at the entrance of National Assembly complex waiting to see the leadership of the red chamber.





Also present in the protest are Senator Dino Melaye, Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Imo State Governor, Achike Udenwa, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka among others.