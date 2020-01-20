The planned protest by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced in Abuja with the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi leading other party chieftains.
The protest tagged #SaveOurJudiciary was called to show displeasure over the Supreme Court’s judgement that nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the Imo State Governor.
As at the time of filing this report, the protesters are at the entrance of National Assembly complex waiting to see the leadership of the red chamber.
Also present in the protest are Senator Dino Melaye, Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Imo State Governor, Achike Udenwa, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka among others.
Members of the Peoples Democratic Party carried placards which showed: “IMO judgement is a fraud,” “Our judicial system is not a department of the APC”, “Stop robbing PDP of its mandate,” “Stop influencing the judiciary”, ” Stop compromising our judiciary, ” and “Ogun PDP says no to injustice”.
Last Tuesday, the court, in a unanimous decision, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Uzodinma a certificate of return.
A seven-man panel, in its decision held that Ihedioha did not win the majority of votes cast at the March 9, 2019 governorship election.
The judgment delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, held that the candidate of the APC won on grounds that he polled majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.
The apex court held that the lower court erred in law when it rejected evidence tendered before them to the extent that votes from 388 polling units were not credited to APC and Hope Uzodinma.
Kekere-Ekun said with the result from the 388 polling units, the APC governorship candidate polled majority lawful vote and ought to have been declared the winner of the election by INEC.
