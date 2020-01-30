There has been an explosion in Alapere area of Ketu, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria as a storey building goes up in flames.





Thick smokes emanated from the building and bellowed into the atmosphere, accompany by raging fire. Residents scampered out of the house to safety.





Eyewitness said a a gas cylinder exploded around 5.00pm on Thursday shattering glasses in the storey building as massive fire erupted around Ile-Ile bus stop, Ketu, opposite Delta Crown Hospital.





A child was said to have attempted to switch on the gas when it exploded. The parents were not at home when it occurred.

Bystanders could be seen pointing fingers at the building on fire without any firefighter in sight.





Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service have not reached the venue as at the time of filing this report.





watch video here: