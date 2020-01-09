 VIDEO: Policeman seen collecting bribe with POS machine | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Policeman seen collecting bribe with POS machine

12:56 PM 0
A+ A-

A video which has gone viral on social media, captured moment a policeman with a POS demanded for the ATM card of a young man said to be a passenger of a vehicle he and his colleagues stopped for a search on a busy road.

Though where the incident occurred was not immediately available, the young man accosted by the policeman vehemently refused to turn over his ATM card.

Here is the viral video below;







Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top