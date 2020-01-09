A video which has gone viral on social media, captured moment a policeman with a POS demanded for the ATM card of a young man said to be a passenger of a vehicle he and his colleagues stopped for a search on a busy road.
Though where the incident occurred was not immediately available, the young man accosted by the policeman vehemently refused to turn over his ATM card.
Here is the viral video below;
