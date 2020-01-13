Some passengers have been left stranded as Flights at Dubai International Airport faced continued disruption caused by overnight flooding.Passengers were asked to check revised times with airlines and allow sufficient time to reach the airport.Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority urged residents to use the metro in Dubai to avoid traffic as commuters reported being stranded on the roads for hours.“Unusually heavy rain has hit Dubai, with rainfall reaching 150 mm/hour for 2.5 hours, according to preliminary reports, resulting in water ponds in some areas of the emirate and traffic diversions.“Within 24 hours, the @DMunicipality has drained and pumped out around 1.3 million cubic meters of rainwater across Dubai,” the Dubai media office tweeted.Emirates airline also advised passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before departure following heavy rainfall.On its verified Twitter page, Emirate wrote: “Heavy rainfall has caused disruptions to several flights departing from or arriving at @DXB today. Customers are requested to check their flight status.“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Customers affected by flight cancellations are automatically rebooked on the next available flight.“Customers are being contacted and sent their updated booking to the email address registered with Emirates at the time of booking,”VIDEO;