A federal capital territory (FCT) high court on Monday sentenced Maryam Sanda, an Abuja resident, to death for killing Bilyamin Mohammed Bello, her husband.





Bello, nephew of Haliru Mohammed, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was stabbed to death after a minor disagreement with his wife in November, 2017.





Sanda was arrested shortly after that and she has been facing trial since then.





The court found her guilty of killing her husband and she was sentenced to death by hanging.





Below is a video of correctional centre officials leading her out of the court:



