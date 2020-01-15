Damilola Adekoya better known as Princess has said a man who is a considerate cheat is manageable.She made this known while sharing her opinion about unfaithful men in marriages as a guest on ‘Your View’, a talk show hosted on TVC.Princess made this statement against the backdrop a viral incident where a woman harassed her husband’s “side chick” at a mall in Ikeja, Lagos.According to Princess, cheating is in different stages, and a man who is a considerate cheat can be managed by his wife.“There are people who will drink soda if they find out who their husband is cheating with. Cheating is level by level, I am not supporting a cheat, but a man who is a considerate cheat is manageable,” she told Morayo Brown, the show host.TheNewsGuru recalls that Princess tied the knot with Jeremiah Adeshola, a talented Yoruba movie actor and producer, on May 8, 2013, at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, while the ceremony held at Balmoral Events Centre, Oregun, Lagos.The union, however, hit the rocks months later due to “irreconcilable differences”.