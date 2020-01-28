BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke stunned many of her fans when a video of her testifying in church surfaced online. In the video, she was captured thanking God for making her win the reality TV show last year.Months back, Eke took to her Instagram page to appreciate those who constantly support her.I’m still a work in progress, learning and unlearning. It still feels surreal because the love I have been receiving up until now is overwhelming.I really can’t thank you all enough and don’t know how best to thank you all, but I promise never to disappoint you.Keep praying for me as I’ve always asked, keep supporting me and the brands I work for.Thank you all for always being here for your girl LAMBO I love you all”.Recall that in November 2019, Mercy lamented, saying she wants her old life back.“This thing it looks rosy on social media and it’s not rosy I think I want my old life back. I want to sleep wake up when I want, don’t have anything to do, don’t have a calendar,” she said in the clip which appears to be from a live Instagram session.“Right now I have a calendar. it sucks like I hate yea I prayed for it but its too much. People keep telling me it will reduce and it doesn’t. It keeps getting worse I don’t have a life of my own anymore…like I feel like I want my old life back.”