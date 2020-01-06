Folarin Falana, Nigerian rapper better known as Falz, has stated that he is hungry for love but has to build muscles and stay fit. The singer revealed this on Monday in a series of pictures, videos, and texts shared via his Instagram handle.Stating that “love is hungrying me” in a post on his Insta story, Falz shared clips and photos of himself at the gym, adding that he’s changing his lifestyle habits in 2020.“If you focus properly, you’ll notice that this guy is for love affairs, you understand. But you can’t meet future bae without excessive preparation. And building muscle. Fitness 2020,” he said.“We’re not eating anything normal food. Only plants, grass, legume. All those natural products or anything from the ground.“If you’re operating a food business, don’t, I’m not your target market. Don’t send me videos of Amala, Gbegirim or all those Okro. There are just wicked people out there.”The singer was in the news after Simi tied the knot with Adekunle Gold in a highly talked-about, yet, low-key ceremony.